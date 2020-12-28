https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elon-musk-mars-economy-cryptocurrency/2020/12/28/id/1003325

Elon Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX, recently agreed with the suggestion that a human colony on Mars would rely on a cryptocurrency just a week after helping raise the price of dogecoin, the Independent reports.

Musk tweeted “yes,” to a user who suggested Marscoin, the cryptocurrency project that began in 2014 but has fallen in value since 2017, in a thread started by artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman, who had tweeted that a “Mars economy will run on crypto.”

Last week, Musk changed his Twitter bio to read, “Former CEO of Dogecoin,” a cryptocurrency that started as a joke but gained popularity. He also tweeted, “One word: Doge.”

The cryptocurrency’s price jumped more than a third following Musk’s Twitter actions.

Musk has previously stated that the goal of SpaceX is to send humans to Mars by 2024, and that they eventually hope to establish a “self-sustaining city on Mars as soon as possible.”

