https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nypd-nashville-bomb-explosion/2020/12/28/id/1003394

The Nashville bomber’s intent to maximize property damage and minimize casualties was “extremely unusual,” retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

The FBI on Sunday identified the suspect as Anthony Q. Warner and said he died in the blast, which damaged more than 40 businesses in downtown Nashville, Tennessee’s largest city and the United States’ country music capital.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers Monday were still searching for the motive behind the bombing, though David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in an interview with the NBC’s “Today” show Monday said Warner’s intent appeared to be “more destruction than death.”

“We don’t know for sure that we’ll ever get to the complete answer because obviously, that individual is no longer with us,” Rausch said.

Ed Yarborough, a former U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, told The New York Times the blast had not met the legal definition of an act of terrorism.

“Terrorism, as we define it in the modern age, involves the killing of innocent citizens to put fear into the general population for political purposes or religious or whatever,” Yarborough said. “The guy obviously went out of his way to try to avoid the killing of innocent people, so that’s the opposite of what a terrorist typically does.”

