One of the top health advisers who has been setting the agenda for America’s fight against coronavirus has been accused of lying about what is needed.

The reason?

To “trick” Americans into “doing the right thing.”

The accusation comes from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who said, according to a report from Fox, that Fauci, the top U.S. epidemiologist, “lied about masks in March … has been distorting the level of vaccination need for herd immunity.”

“It isn’t just him. Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing,'” Rubio said.

The report explained Fauci has admitted to “quietly shifting” what he claims the American public must do to get “herd immunity” to the COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity It isn’t just him Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know “what’s good for them” so they need to be tricked into “doing the right thing” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 27, 2020

In a recent interview, Fauci said, “When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75%. Then, when newer surveys said 60% or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.”

He said he doesn’t really know what the real number it.

“I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90%. But, I’m not going to say 90%,” he said.

Rubio said Fauci has been “distorting.”

One columnist for the New York Times blasted him, “When you can’t just ‘trust the science’ because the scientists keep lying to you and then saying, ‘oh, that was just a noble lie, sorry about that.'”

The “experts” also have changed their mind before on wearing masks.

Fox reported, “Surgeon General Jerome Adams in February exhorted Americans to ‘STOP BUYING MASKS.’ Months later, he, Fauci and the other American public health officials were saying that masks are the best way to stop the spread of the disease.”

Adams justified the flip-flop by saying that the statements were “based on the best evidence available at the time.”

Fauci also has accused Americans of not believing in science, and he had called for a cancellation of Christmas.

Further, he told children that he personally vaccinated Santa Claus.

Andrew Trunsky at the Daily Caller News Foundation recently reported that Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, leveled criticism at Fauci for being a “political animal” and changing his position on that basis.

Atlas’s remarks at that time came on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” after host Laura Ingraham juxtaposed earlier comments that Fauci made about the timeline of a vaccine with more optimistic comments he made after Pfizer announced that their vaccine was over 90% effective.

“There’s all kinds of prognostications that were made — all negative, all to undermine what the reality of the timelines were, all to undermine the president,” Atlas said. “And I think, you know, once you do that sort of thing and make yourself a political animal, basically, you lose your credibility.”

Atlas’s remarks echoed those of President Trump, who has criticized Fauci, too.

