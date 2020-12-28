https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/28/fck-that-i-want-blood-actor-comedian-david-cross-doesnt-seem-interested-in-joe-bidens-call-to-unite-heal-and-rebuild/

It’s not like anyone actually believes that President Joe Biden will bring about great national healing and unity, but that hasn’t stopped him from pretending:

For what it’s worth, actor-comedian David Cross isn’t even bothering with pretense:

At least he’s honest. Deranged, but honest.

Don’t waste your breath, guys. David doesn’t want to hear it.

So if we’re understanding David correctly, it’s OK to engage in “feckless violent fantasy trolling” because the other side he hates does it, too. Acting like “anonymous maga chuds & chudettes” to own the “anonymous maga chuds & chudettes.”

Uh-oh, David …

The man inside David Cross doesn’t seem very nice.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...