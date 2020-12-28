https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/first-reported-case-covid-19-variant-us-popped-colorado?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The first reported U.S. case of a new COVID-19 strain that has been seen circulating in parts of the UK has been identified in the state of Colorado.

The man with the case does not have a history of travel, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“There is a lot that we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.”

According to reports, the new strain does not seem to be more lethal.

The vaccines currently being utilized to combat coronavirus are thought to be effective in relation to this variant as well, Colorado health officials noted in a news release, according to the Associated Press.

“Researchers have now detected the more transmissible variant in viral samples in at least 17 countries outside the United Kingdom, including as far away as Australia and South Korea, as of Tuesday afternoon,” according to the Washington Post.

