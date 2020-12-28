https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pataki-new-york-andrew-cuomo-lockdown/2020/12/28/id/1003355

Former New York Gov. George Pataki says the state has been “horribly misgoverned,” and that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decisions “have really hurt the city, the state, and the people enormously.”

Pataki made the comments during an appearance on Fox Business Monday.

“I hear that pessimism every day and I understand it because New York has just been horribly misgoverned, and the decisions have really hurt the city, the state, and the people enormously,” Pataki said when asked by host David Asman what was necessary to turn around “hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers leaving the state because of how bad things are right now.”

“It has got to start to change right now,” Pataki said.

Pataki, a three-term governor, told Asman he would reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity, open schools, and not raise taxes. He also slammed the current leadership for reversing “the criminal justice policies that I put in place that made New York the safest big state in America.”

“You have to put violent criminals behind bars,” he said. “You have to stand behind the police. You cannot allow mentally ill homeless to run the streets. These are policies that we had in place, which is why some people come to New York, particularly young people. They reversed them all with tragic consequences. It hasn’t taken long for them to lose the ground that we made, but we can gain it back.”

