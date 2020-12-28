https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/americans-marriage-poll-gallup/2020/12/28/id/1003344

Far fewer Americans rate marriage as “very important” for couples with children in recent years, according to the latest Gallup poll released on Monday.

Gallup found that less than one-third of Americans think that it’s “very important” for couples with children to be married, which when compared to similar Gallup polls in 2013 and 2006 shows a steady decline.

29% in 2020 said marriage is “very important.”

38% in 2013 said marriage is “very important.”

49% in 2006 said marriage is “very important.”

The survey released on Monday found that 31% said marriage is “somewhat important,” compared to 27% in 2006 and 26% in 2013. It also showed that 40% of people think it is “not too important” or “not at all important,” for couples with children to be married, up from 35% in 2013 and 23% in 2006.

“Most key subgroups are less likely now than in 2013, and all are less likely than in 2006, to view it as critical that couples with children together legally marry,” Gallup notes. “Political liberals and young adults are two groups whose opinions have not changed appreciably in the past seven years.”

Gallup surveyed 1,028 adults across the country from May 1-13, 2020, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

