President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos on Newsmax TV expressed gratitude for his presidential pardon.

Papadopoulos was among 15 people whom the president pardoned Dec. 22. The former foreign policy adviser on President Trump’s 2016 campaign pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators during the Russia investigation. He served two weeks in prison two years ago.

“It was a momentous event for me and my family,” Papadopoulos told Carl Higbie on Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “It happened obviously on the cusp of Christmas while my wife and I were just having a kind of kickback day on the sofa watching a little television.

“My phone started blowing up. And the media and just hundreds of God-loving patriots out there – who have been following my story and some of the other stories associated to this major political scam – sent out their heartfelt wishes and well-wishes and just letting me know they’ve been praying for my family and I for years and have been following this story.”

The FBI launched its Russia investigation on a tip from an Australian diplomat, who claimed Papadopoulos had told him the Russian government might help the Trump campaign. The investigation shadowed President Trump’s presidency for more than two years.

“It really felt like this collective moment in which the entire country, not just with myself but obviously with Gen. Michael Flynn’s pardon, and Roger Stone’s pardon and everybody who got caught up in this, I felt the country as a whole lived it with us,” Papadopoulos said. “So, I felt extra special that the president did that for me and my family, and it’s something I’ll always be grateful for.”

