https://www.theblaze.com/news/ghislaine-maxwell-denied-bail-a-second-time-after-judge-rules-she-remains-a-flight-risk

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged “madam” for the late billionaire sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, has been denied bail a second time despite offering a $28.5 million bail package in hopes of being released.

What are the details?

Bloomberg reported that a New York district judge on Monday “rejected Maxwell’s proposal that she be released on a $28.5 million bond, ruling that it doesn’t provide sufficient security that the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will show up for trial.”

Judge Alison Nathan wrote, “The court concludes that none of the new information that the defendant presented in support of her applications has a material bearing on the court’s determination that she poses a flight risk.”

The proposal presented to the judge on behalf of Maxwell and her husband, Scott Borgerson, included pledging $22.5 million of the couple’s assets and another $5 million from family and friends in order to secure her release from prison while she awaits trial.

According to the Daily Mail, Monday’s ruling was the second time Maxwell has been denied bail. The outlet reported that she will now remain in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, “until at least July next year when her trail is due to take place.”

Maxwell is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges over allegations that in the late 1990s she lured and groomed girls as young as 14 for Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year after being accused of sexual assault by several victims. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

In addition to sex trafficking charges, Maxwell faces allegations that she committed perjury in a separate civil case. She denies all charges brought against her. If convicted on all counts, she could face up to 35 years in prison.

Anything else?

In October, Maxwell lost her bid to keep sealed a deposition she gave in 2016, a decision that was hailed by several of Epstein’s accusers.

A number of high-profile men have been linked to Epstein and face scrutiny for their ties to the departed financier, including the U.K.’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

