https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/531817-golf-great-greg-norman-hospitalized-with-hideous-covid

Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is warning people to take the coronavirus seriously after he was recently hospitalized with “hideous” COVID-19 symptoms.

The 65-year-old Australian detailed his struggle with COVID-19 in several posts on his Instagram page over the holiday weekend.

Our country is in a historic fight against the Coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

On Christmas Day, Norman first posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed, writing, “This sums it all up.”

One day after going home following his visit to the emergency room, Norman on Sunday afternoon shared he was once again in the hospital due to his symptoms.

“Now back in hospital after getting a positive result on my PCR CoVid test,” he wrote. “Getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody. The path to full recovery.”

“I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before. Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work,” he wrote.

“Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation.”

Norman urged his followers to do “what is right.” He said he expected to be released later Sunday.

The two-time Open Champion said he initially had a negative test at the recent exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., but soon after began to experience joint and muscle aches and headaches.

His son, Greg Norman Jr., also played at the PNC Championship and confirmed he and his wife also tested positive for the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

