Golf legend Greg Norman has been hospitalized for a severe coronavirus case, with “hideous” symptoms, a report says.

The golf Hall of Famer told fans on Instagram that this virus has “kicked the crap” out of him, the Hill reported.

The 65-year-old golfer went to the hospital at least twice, once on Christmas Day and again on Sunday, and was admitted on the second visit for preventative measures.

Norman shared a photo showing his treatment, saying he hoped that it would be his final update “on this COVID saga.”

“Now back in hospital after getting a positive result on my PCR CoVid test,” he wrote in his posting Sunday. “Getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody. The path to full recovery.

“I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain, but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before. Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work,” Norman continued.

“Then, my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally, at times struggling with the memory of names and things. Then there is irritation,” the 1996 Masters champion wrote.

Norman also noted that he had tested negative only a week ago ahead of the Dec. 19 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, but soon after the tournament, he began feeling muscle aches and headaches.

Hill also reported that Greg Norman Jr. and his wife also tested positive for the virus after the tournament.

