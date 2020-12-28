https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/531823-gop-lawmakers-sue-pence-in-bid-to-overturn-biden-win

Vice President Pence was sued Sunday by Rep. Louie GohmertLouis (Louie) Buller GohmertAlabama Republican tests positive for COVID-19 Pelosi warns lawmakers they’ll be barred from speaking on House floor without a mask Capitol physician advises lawmakers against attending dinners, receptions during COVID-19 spike MORE (R-Texas) and several other Republicans in a far-fetched bid that appeared aimed at overturning President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Trump to hold rally in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs Five GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight MORE‘s election win.

The lawsuit focuses on Pence’s role in an upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes and finalize Biden’s victory over President Trump Donald TrumpNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Loeffler, Perdue praise Trump for signing COVID-19 relief legislation after uncertainty Trump signs .3T relief, spending package MORE. Typically, the vice president’s role in presiding over the meeting is a largely ceremonial one governed by an 1887 federal law known as the Electoral Count Act.

But the Republican lawsuit, which was filed against Pence in his official capacity as vice president, asks a federal judge in Texas to strike down the law as unconstitutional. The GOP plaintiffs go further: They ask the court to grant Pence the authority on Jan. 6 to effectively overturn Trump’s defeat in key battleground states.

Election law experts were dismissive of the lawsuit’s prospects for success.

“The idea that the Vice President has sole authority to determine whether or not to count electoral votes submitted by a state, or which of competing submissions to count, is inconsistent with a proper understanding of the Constitution,” said Edward Foley, a law professor at the Ohio State University.

