Golf legend Greg Norman offered a warning to take the coronavirus seriously after he had to make a second trip to the hospital with symptoms on Sunday.

The 65-year-old posted to Instagram from his hospital bed in Florida after he had to make a return trip to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had said he tested negative at the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando from Dec. 19-20, but began to experience fever, joint and muscle aches later in the week.

He went into hospital on Christmas Day and returned home to self-isolate on Saturday while awaiting the results of another test.

“I hope this will be my final update on this COVID saga … back in hospital after getting a positive result,” he said on Instagram, adding he was receiving an infusion of antibodies.

“The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today.”

Norman said that despite being fit and strong and having a high tolerance for pain, the “hideous” virus had “kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before.”

“Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work,” he added.

“Then my taste failed, where beer tastes bad and wine the same … at times struggling with memory of names and things.”

“So please take care. And for those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions I would not want anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus,” he said.

“So I ask, do what is right, not just for you, but your family, friends, co-workers and other people around. I am luckier than most and for that I am thankful and blessed. Also the world is blessed and science has acted and performed like never before in getting a vaccine/s for all to eventually receive. Thank you to those people. We need to get our world back in healthy harmony so we can get healthy economically and prosperously with millions and millions people getting their lives back.

“God bless those infected and who may fall unwittingly to this virus. My prayers and thoughts go out to you all. Once out of here today back to quarantine.”

Norman’s son, also named Greg, had played with his father at the PNC Championship and has already confirmed he and his wife had tested positive.

