https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/house-votes-increase-covid-19-relief-checks-2000-meeting-trumps-demand-money-americans/

The House of Representatives on Monday narrowly voted to increase Covid-19 relief checks to $2,000 meeting President Trump’s demand for more money for Americans.

The bill will head to the Republican-controlled Senate.

With 2/3 needed to pass the bill in the House, 272 yeas were needed.

The House voted 275 to 134.

President Trump Sunday night signed the Covid-19 stimulus relief bill after initially refusing to sign it due to the billions of dollars going to foreign nations.

Trump said Congress this week will vote on a separate bill to “increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.”

“”I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill,” Trump said.

