https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/house-voting-2000-checks-trump-signs-covid-relief-funding-bill/

(CNBC) — The House will vote Monday on increasing the second round of federal direct payments to $2,000 as Democrats embrace President Donald Trump’s calls to put more money in Americans’ pockets.

The measure would boost the stimulus checks in the year-end coronavirus relief and government funding package to $2,000 from $600. The vote comes a day after Trump signed the more than $2 trillion pandemic aid and full-year government spending bill into law.

Last week, the president called the legislation a “disgrace.” He waited days to sign the package after he received it from Congress. Trump claimed he opposed the bill — which his Treasury secretary helped to negotiate and which included many of his White House’s budget priorities — because it included too little direct money to Americans and too much foreign aid.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

