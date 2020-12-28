https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/jake-tapper-reports-that-president-trump-is-retweeting-mean-tweets-about-him-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

We have to go back and check our own site from just a few hours ago: Wasn’t there a post about CNN’s Brian Stelter complaining that the word “narcissist” hadn’t been used enough in four years of covering President Trump? Didn’t CNN get enough attention when it retweeted that piece in Esquire about “The Oral History of CNN’s Election Week,” where we had to hear about Jake Tapper’s caffeine strategy? “The caffeine strategy was I needed coffee all the time, always. I was getting a new coffee every half hour,” he told the magazine.

Now Tapper has noticed that President Trump has retweeted Mark Levin, who called the CNN anchor “Fake Tapper.” But worst of all, the president retweeted that while the American people were suffering through the deadliest month yet of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American people are suffering though the deadliest month of the pandemic and the president is RTing mean tweets about me. 👏 Nice work everyone 👏 pic.twitter.com/lYwooEFAEe — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 28, 2020

Are you immune to criticism? You seem to enjoy giving it. How’s the spawn? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 28, 2020

Yeah, isn’t Tapper the one who referred to Trump’s children as “the president’s spawn” and dismissed Kellyanne Conway with “Bye, Felicia”? Not that the mask was firmly in place before the election, but it sure dropped quickly immediately after.

Good enough for you. Oh aren’t you the hero, though. — edmond dantes (@pvtharoldmoon) December 28, 2020

It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

Do you want some cheese with that whine? — GA Girl🇺🇲 (@AmericanGaGirl) December 28, 2020

Says the guy who called @PressSec a liar without any basis in fact for such a claim this weekend. Sucks getting a taste of your own medicine doesn’t it Jake? — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) December 28, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you — Daniel “One Horse Pony” Collins (@danielc4liberty) December 28, 2020

There’s always time in a busy day to point and laugh at ineffective propagandists. — Wisconservative (@CarterFliptMe) December 28, 2020

It obviously triggered you Fake Tapper. @CNN is garbage. — JimmyB 🎉🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) December 28, 2020

Stop whining — President-Elect Karla (@KLomiglio) December 28, 2020

Are you gonna cry, Jake? — AdamInHTownTX (One Horse Pony Soldier) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 28, 2020

The American people are suffering though the deadliest month of the pandemic and Jake Tapper is tweeting about how the president is RTing mean tweets about him. 👏Nice work Jake👏 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 28, 2020

And instead of reporting the news, not a narrative (a foreign concept to you and CNN I know) you’re more concerned about someone retweeting something about you.. see, I can do it to! — Benwa (@bdthaler) December 28, 2020

It’s not too late to tweet about “that laptop stuff,” if it’s a slow news day.

The American people are suffering through the deadliest month of the pandemic and Jake Tapper is boosting mean tweets about himself. #journalism https://t.co/fBcDuLnYVc — Joel Engel (@joelengel) December 28, 2020

Americans are suffering because of tyrant Dem politicians. Nothing more. Virus will come and go. Entrenched scum last forever — Dr. Pres-Elect Smoke Kraken P.H.D (@EmJayHix) December 28, 2020

It’s cause you’re the political opposition, #notajournalist — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 28, 2020

You deserve it. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) December 28, 2020

Dear Diary… boohoo — Hotep Cracka (@RealDainjaRuss) December 28, 2020

Dear diary,

*tears spill onto page* https://t.co/542STM5E5S — Margo Chatting (@bettedavisthizz) December 28, 2020

Somebody’s feelings got hurt — Man With No Dames (@JTRocker99) December 28, 2020

Didn’t stop you all from having a circle jerk and patting each other on the back lmfaoooooo Poor guy.. you all have it worse than journos in China… Can’t believe you weathered the storm you absolute heroes https://t.co/6zaNPu9w0E — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) December 28, 2020

The pettiest man in news, everyone https://t.co/3AI6VM4kg8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 28, 2020

Thanks for the arrow and the highlighting otherwise I never would’ve figured out what the screen shot was supposed to mean https://t.co/ZEiISLAujf — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) December 28, 2020

Everyone in the mainstream media, just hang on a little longer … we know you’re cranky, but naptime is just around the corner.

Update:

Tapper really needs to take a break from Twitter. Isn’t there a pandemic to cover?

To be fair, it’s not even in the top 100 of the most deranged lies he’s told since Election Day pic.twitter.com/EIjIz2bsEo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 29, 2020

Jake Tapper refers to Donald Trump’s children as ‘the president’s spawn,’ gives Kellyanne Conway a ‘Bye, Felicia’ https://t.co/eHtsBcoX6S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 8, 2020

