Jennifer Aniston, star of the long-running hit sitcom “Friends,” has precipitated outrage from some while others came to her defense after she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself holding a wooden decoration inscribed “Our first pandemic 2020.”

Jennifer Aniston SLAMMED over ‘Our First Pandemic’ Christmas tree ornament https://t.co/ESCkYjTYSi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 27, 2020

Glamour Magazine noted some of the outraged comments on social media, including, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af. ‘Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!’”

Another: “All celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch and just f***ing oblivious they are to anything that doesn’t have to do with them. Some people’s entire family have died, but at least Aniston is showing how quirky she can be.”

Another: “Why’s jennifer aniston talking abt ‘our first pandemic’ like it’s a baby shower.”

But others came to her defense.

“I think it’s beautiful, it’s a memory, even though not a great one, there’s nothing wrong with it!” wrote one defender. “I have 2 Christmas ornaments one with snoopy wearing a mask and it says 2020, another with two people wearing masks which is personalized with our names and it says 2020.”

“Everyone hating on #JenniferAniston because of a damn ornament?” wrote another. “Maybe she’s using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez some people are so triggered.”

Another defender noted Aniston’s support of small businesses, tweeting, “jen aniston was one of the few celebrities that used her platform to ask people to support small businesses all around the US during christmas eve (while others were busy posting their fancy dinners) and she really got hate over ONE ornament? what??”

On Christmas Eve, Aniston listed 18 organizations across the United States, writing on Instagram, “As we go into the holiday, I wanted to shout out some local restaurants who need support to stay open.”

In July, Aniston implored her followers to wear masks, writing on Instagram that people should “wear a damn mask”:

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.

