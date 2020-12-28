https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/just-house-votes-override-president-trumps-veto-740-billion-defense-bill/

The House of Representatives Monday evening overwhelmingly voted to override President Trump’s veto of the defense bill.

The vote was 322-87.

The Senate must also vote to override Trump’s veto. The Senate can vote as early as tomorrow but will likely vote later this week.

President Trump last Wednesday vetoed the $740 billion defense bill because the legislation renamed bases named after Confederates and would not allow for removal of our military from other countries.

Trump also wanted to add a provision terminating Section 230 protections for tech giants.

I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it. Must have Section 230 termination, protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands. Thank you! https://t.co/9rI08S5ofO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

The National Defense Authorization Act passed both houses of Congress with veto proof supermajorities.

The Senate approved the defense bill with a 84-13 vote so they definitely have the votes to override Trump’s veto.

However, many GOPers say they support the defense bill, but will stand by President Trump and vote to sustain the veto.

There have only been 111 veto overrides in US history.

