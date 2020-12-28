https://www.theblaze.com/news/mcenany-jake-tapper-lies-feud

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back at CNN anchor Jake Tapper after he said that he would not have her on his show because she lies so much.

Tapper made the comments on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter on Sunday. McEnany replied from her official social media account.

“This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence,” McEnany said.

“Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”



Tapper told Stelter on Sunday that he refused to have some of the members of the Trump administration or the Trump 2020 campaign on his show.

“There are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air,” Tapper said in the interview.

“Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. I mean, these are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that,” he continued.

Tapper went on to say that former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway didn’t lie like McEnany did, but that she merely changed the subject when asked a tough question.

“There’s a big difference between something like Kayleigh McEnany, who just like, this is what she does, she tells lies all the time, she can’t acknowledge reality,” Tapper continued.

“So I’m just not gonna put somebody like that on air,” he concluded.

Tapper also complained on Monday when President Donald Trump retweeted an insult mocking him and calling him “Fake Tapper.”

“The American people are suffering though the deadliest month of the pandemic and the president is RTing mean tweets about me,” he tweeted.

Here's Tapper's comment on 'Reliable Sources':







Why Jake Tapper won’t put some Trump admin. officials on his shows



www.youtube.com



