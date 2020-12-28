https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/large-majority-republicans-want-keep-trumpism-alive/

Democrats may have succeeded in getting President Donald Trump out of office, although the 2020 election results still are in dispute, but his style of governing is staying, according to a new poll.

Reasmussen Reports explains that GOP voters “strongly believe” that President Trump should continue to be the role model for the party as it moves forward.

The national telephone and online survey finds that 72% of Likely Republican Voters believe their party “should be more like Trump than like the average GOP member of Congress,” the poll revealed.

Only 24% think the “average Republican in Congress” serves as a better role model.

TRENDING: Pompeo slams China with highlighted Bible message while enjoying things that CCP ‘does not allow’

The poll, of 1,000 Likely Voters on December 21-22 by Rasmussen Reports, showed just over half, 52% of Republicans think their party should look for a new face to run for president in 2024.

One in three say the GOP should pick a candidate who has already run, and 15% are not sure.

The survey has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

The report said 60% of GOP voters wanted a new face in the same survey taken six years ago, and President Trump, an outsider when he ran, defeated a long list of establishment favorites for the nomination in 2016.

Should Trumpism be kept alive? 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Looking back at the presidential election, Trump voters overwhelmingly say they voted for the president, while a sizable number of Biden supporters admit they were voting against Trump rather than for the former vice president,” the survey said.

“Among all likely voters, 40% think the GOP should be more like Trump, while 45% say it should be more like the average Republican member of Congress. Fourteen percent (14%) are undecided.”

Over half, 59%, say the Republicans should pick a new candidate for 2024, and 62% of Democrats want the Republicans more like the “average” GOP in Congress.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

