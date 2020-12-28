https://mediarightnews.com/lin-wood-judge-timothy-c-batten-sr-dismissed-my-ga-lawsuit-after-i-filed-270-pages-of-fraud-evidence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lin-wood-judge-timothy-c-batten-sr-dismissed-my-ga-lawsuit-after-i-filed-270-pages-of-fraud-evidence

Attorney Lin Wood, who has been working tirelessly all the way into the 11th hour to file cases with various different courts in the fight to prove that there was alleged election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, says another big case has been shot down.

A lawsuit filed by Wood in the state of Georgia was just dismissed, and you can see the details in the dropbox link he shared in the tweet.

“Atlanta Federal Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. dismissed my GA lawsuit this morning at 11:12 am after I filed 270 pages of fraud evidence yesterday at 6 pm. 20 page order. He must have been working on order for days or he is quicker than FBI in Nashville!”

Atlanta Federal Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. dismissed my GA lawsuit this morning at 11:12 am after I filed 270 pages of fraud evidence yesterday at 6 pm. 20 page order. He must have been working on order for days or he is quicker than FBI in Nashville!https://t.co/igrljGf3dt — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 28, 2020

We are thinking the 270-page document he is referring to is the one released by Sidney Powell recently, but it is unclear to us to say that for sure. More information about that below:

Wow Sidney Powell released a 270 page document about foreign interference in our elections. It begins with Iran’s meddling and gives recommendations on how to combat it.https://t.co/J7Vs0RwPN6 — Towards Synthesis (@TowardSync) December 27, 2020

Wood believes Judge Batten has ignored massive evidence of fraud. It appears that if that is indeed that case, which we are unable to claim outright, every time one judge makes a decision it probably makes it harder for other judges to make opposite decisions relating to the 2020 election.

While the GOP and the Trump campaign has provided lots of evidence to back their claims of potential fraud and impropriety, it’s hard to believe that judges would be comfortable entertaining them at all without intense political pressure, which is very sad, as justice should be blind.

“Judge Timothy Batten, DID ignore massive evidence of fraud. Just like other courts & MSM have done. Do they think We The People do not know evidence of fraud exists? Do they think we are ignorant? No hearing allowed. Darn, I was going to discuss “Sunset” surveillance program.”

Judge Timothy Batten, DID ignore massive evidence of fraud. Just like other courts & MSM have done. Do they think We The People do not know evidence of fraud exists? Do they think we are ignorant? No hearing allowed. Darn, I was going to discuss “Sunset” surveillance program. https://t.co/sk3hbwUyqw — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 28, 2020

It’s overwhelming to keep up with every case, and it’s easy for the voters to get weary of the various cases and bits of evidence provided by the Trump campaign and their surrogates.

Unfortunately, it appears to us that no matter how much evidence shows up, the mainstream media and the majority of politicians aren’t up to the task of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, whether or not there is enough evidence.

Of course most outlets say there definitely is not enough evidence, some liberal pundits claiming there is zero evidence at all. We can definitely say that they would be wrong in claiming that there is zero evidence, although it’s much harder to claim there is enough evidence to flip the results of an election.

Meanwhile, President Trump has not officially conceded, despite most signs pointing to Joe Biden being the next president. We will keep you updated of any changes or happenings in the regard to the upcoming transition of various different elected official, including the upcoming Georgia runoff.

Many plan to gather in Washington DC on January 6th to dispute Joe Biden’s reported win and try to rally GOP legislators to not accept the results.