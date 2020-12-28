https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/loeffler-perdue-relief-bill-covid/2020/12/28/id/1003342

Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue put out a joint statement praising President Donald Trump for signing the coronavirus relief bill, the New York Post reported on Monday.

Trump signed the bill, even though the demands he made when the legislation was presented to him were not met.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, COVID relief is again on its way to the millions of Georgia families and businesses who need it most,” the statement from the Republican senators said, emphasizing the $47 billion going to their state.

Loeffler and Perdue, who both face runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will decide which party controls the Senate, had their backing for the legislation complicated last week when Trump suddenly changed his position on the bill, which had been negotiated on his behalf for months. The president demanded that relief checks to Americans be increased from $600 to $2,000 and foreign aid be cut billions.

After Trump called the bipartisan relief bill a “disgrace” and demanded the increase, which the Democrats supported, Loeffler said she would consider backing a higher direct payment if it “repurposes wasteful spending.”

The statement from Loeffler and Perdue said there is still “a great deal” of work to be done to provide relief, apparently hinting at Trump’s unhappiness with the $600 figure.

“Make no mistake: a great deal of work remains,” the statement continued. “We look forward to continuing to fight alongside the president in his relentless pursuit to keep America great.”

