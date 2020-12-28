https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/manager-orders-police-remove-disabled-child-movie-theater-failing-wear-face-mask-video/
A manger is seen on video ordering police to remove a disabled child from a Jacksonville, North Carolina AMC Theater for failing to wear a face mask.
The manager of the AMC theater called the police and had the entire family removed.
The family members were all wearing face masks, however the child, who was seen in a baby stroller and non-verbal, has a condition that prohibits her from wearing a face covering.
What kind of society do we have when we don’t even show humanity and decency to a disabled child?
WATCH: