Sunday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for term limits for federal government bureaucrats as a way to curb corruption and the growth of government during an appearance on FNC’s “The Next Revolution.”

The Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator explained to Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton such a move would be an effective way to “drain the swamp.”

“It has been an incredible year, one that nobody anticipated,” she said. “And one of the things I think is so precise that you have just touched on is that Big Business, Big Government, Big Tech, Big Media — they all go hand in hand, and they’re all a part of the D.C. swamp. And thank goodness for Donald Trump and his efforts to drain the swamp, and I think the American people are finding out just have murky the swamp is.”

“And you know, Steve, one of the things you touched on about the bureaucracy and cutting it,” Blackburn continued. “I have said for a long time — we need to have term limits for bureaucrats because they are the ones that dig in, and they won’t leave, and they never modernize. They don’t use technology. They always demand more money. They never get a pay cut. They are always getting pay raises, so we need to have term limits for bureaucrats.”

