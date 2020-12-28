https://www.newsmax.com/politics/hogan-trump-republicanparty/2020/12/27/id/1003223/

President Donald Trump will continue to command the following of “a big chunk” of the Republican Party after he leaves office, Maryland’s GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Hogan, who has been among the GOP critics of Trump, said Trump’s influence will not be so pervasive after Joe Biden is inaugurated next month.

“He certainly has an oversized voice in the party,” Hogan said. “It’s going to be a lot different after Jan. 20, when he’s not in the position to exert such influence as he does now.

“But there’s no question he’s not going away and there’s going to be a big chunk of the Republican Party that’s going to still follow his Twitter page and listen to what he has to say,” he continued.

“There’s an awful lot of people that want to be the next Donald Trump but I’m going to be fighting to try to return our party to its roots. And to become a bigger tent party [with]… a more positive, hopeful visions for the future,” he said.

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hogan blasted Trump for his inaction and bitter criticism of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and $1.4 trillion government funding bill.

“He should have weighed in eight months ago,” Hogan said.

But he also said he agrees there ought to be more money going directly to Americans suffering from the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

“We have been pushing for a larger relief bill … pushing for help for state and local governments which we are still not getting in this package,” he said. “We would like to see more help get out to the struggling small businesses and the folks that are unemployed and need this money desperately. But, you know, this took a long time, eight months of dysfunction and divisiveness in Congress. There is plenty of blame to go around.

“Now we have reached an agreement, at least on something. It’s not enough. But it’s a step in the right direction. We need to get it done. Paycheck protection plan ran out in July. You know? Tomorrow unemployment benefits run out. So sign the bill. Get it done.

“And then if the president wants to push for more, let’s get that done too. Let’s work together in a bipartisan way and would be a great way for him to end the administration.”

