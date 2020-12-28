https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531863-mass-house-overrides-governors-veto-of-bill-expanding-abortion-access

The Massachusetts state House voted Monday to override the governor’s veto of legislation that would expand access to abortion services in the state and codify abortion access in state law.

WBUR reported that the bill will now head to the state Senate, which is also expected to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s (R) Christmas Eve veto of the bill.

The bill that would lower the age at which people can seek an abortion from 18 to 16 and allow the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy in some cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker’s veto came after the legislature rejected his request to lower the age limit for obtaining the procedure without parental or judicial consent.

The state House voted 107-46 to override the governor’s veto on Monday, according to WBUR, just barely clearing the two-thirds margin required to do so.

State Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford celebrated the results in a statement to the news station, accusing Baker of aligning with the extreme right wing of his own party.

“Hoping that we would all be too busy to notice, Charlie Baker once again caved in to the extreme right-wing of his Republican Party by vetoing critical abortion access provisions that would put our laws in line with neighboring states like Maine, New York and Connecticut,” said Bickford. “Charlie Baker is choosing to stand with right-wing extremists, instead of doctors, women, and the vast majority of voters in Massachusetts.”

The state GOP chairman, Jim Lyons, told WBUR that Baker’s decision “should send a message to the lawmakers that this legislation has no place in a humane society.”

Democrats have fretted about the future of abortion rights in the U.S. in the weeks following the successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney BarrettAmy Coney BarrettDeath is different Georgia megachurch pastor tests positive for COVID-19 Chris Christie posts video to people refusing to wear a mask: ‘Learn from my experience’ MORE, who left-leaning activists worry will seek to overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade as part of her tenure on the nation’s highest court.

Those fears first materialized during Barrett’s confirmation hearings, at which the then-nominee said that she did not view Roe v. Wade as a permanently settled issue.

Around the same time, it was revealed that Barrett had signed on to an ad calling for the University of Notre Dame to reaffirm its opposition to abortion and “renew our call for the unborn to be protected in law and welcomed in life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

