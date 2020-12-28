http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/X1IuIS-mzPQ/

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel lashed out at President Donald Trump on Sunday after he posted a Breitbart News article about her on Twitter.

Trump shared a story about Nessel pursuing legal sanctions against attorneys who have raised questions and filed lawsuits about the legitimacy of the November election.

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Pursues Sanctions Against Lawyers Questioning Election https://t.co/Hb5xckedoN via @BreitbartNews These lawyers are true patriots who are fighting for the truth and, obviously, getting very close. AG should be sanctioned. Fight on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

“These lawyers are true patriots who are fighting for the truth and, obviously, getting very close. AG should be sanctioned,” Trump wrote on Twitter while linking to the story. He also posted it on Facebook.

That triggered Michigan’s top cop, who blasted the president in a series of tweets:

Can’t a random state AG from the Midwest sleep in on a Sunday morning without waking up to find that the President of the United States has mean-tweeted about you overnight (again)? The answer is “yes” come January 20th. https://t.co/Oo96gw6Xea — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 27, 2020

“A patriot is a person who vigorously defends their country against its enemies and detractors,” Nessel huffed.

“History will reveal which you were. I wish you loved your country half as much as you love yourself. Also, time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type,” the AG, who is a lesbian, wrote in one.



Nessel continued, “Can’t a random state AG from the Midwest sleep in on a Sunday morning without waking up to find that the President of the United States has mean-tweeted about you overnight (again)? The answer is ‘yes’ come January 20th,” referring to Joe Biden and his scheduled inauguration.

Trump was responding to the Breitbart News story that Nessel is seeking to punish attorneys who have filed suits contesting the election results in Michigan.

“You know if you will have your name attached to it, and you have made intentional misrepresentations of facts to the court, I absolutely believe that you ought to be held accountable,” Nessel said, Michigan Radio reported.

Nessel said she will file complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission “because the lawsuits contained deliberate misinformation.”

“In some of these cases, absolutely. We will be asking for sanctions. We’ll be asking for court costs and attorney’s fees,” she said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

