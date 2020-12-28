https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/531899-michigan-mayor-draws-criticism-with-facebook-posts-suggesting

A Michigan mayor is reportedly receiving backlash for his Facebook posts calling for people to “TAKE power back” after critics said they could incite violence.

Potterville Mayor Bruce Kring’s controversial posts obtained by Lansing-based station WLNS include one that says, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” The station reported that a viewer flagged the posts.

Another posted alongside an angry emoji said, “Either we TAKE power back or we will never be free again. No more asking nicely. Our founding fathers warned us. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

A third post captioned “Whitmers next lockdown!!!” showed a picture of a stockade. Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerNursing homes should see ‘some indication’ of vaccines having an effect ‘as early as this week,’ Gottlieb says DeWine: Midwest governors have strengthened relations during pandemic fight against ‘common enemy’ Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE (D), who was the subject of a kidnapping plot earlier this year, has been repeatedly criticized by Republicans over her coronavirus prevention measures.

Kring declined an on-camera interview with WLNS but shared several posts about the station’s story.

“To the people that sent email(s) to ch. 6 news. That believe my sharing of a meme incites violence. Maybe should do some other reading,” he posted Monday evening beside a photo of the beginning of the Declaration of Independence.

He also criticized WLNS in another post, saying, “Ch. 6. Reporting on meme’s. How dare someone have a personal opinion!”

WLNS also highlighted that several posts that the mayor has shared about the 2020 election have been flagged on Facebook as “False information.”

The Potterville mayor’s posts come as President Trump Donald TrumpNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Loeffler, Perdue praise Trump for signing COVID-19 relief legislation after uncertainty Trump signs .3T relief, spending package MORE has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Trump to hold rally in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs Five GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight MORE despite Biden widely being recognized as the president-elect for more than a month.

Trump and his campaign have contested the election results through lawsuits that have been dismissed and through promoting unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud affected the results, including in Michigan, a state Trump won in 2016 but lost this year.

Kring was previously criticized for Facebook posts last month as COVID-19 cases surged in Eaton County. The mayor shared a post that said “this ends when we all say no” over a picture of a mask, NBC affiliate WILX reported.

The mayor told the station that he stood by his comments, adding that Americans should be able to choose whether or not to wear a mask.

