Something happened during the 1960 election that sets the stage for Vice President Mike Pence to make a bold move for his nation. Then-VP Richard Nixon unilaterally declared that he would accept the electors for John F Kennedy despite the initial electors going to Nixon himself. He did so because he did not want to taint his own presidency with questions of cheating, but doing so set an important precedent as it went unchallenged.

In 1960, we learned that the Vice President has the power to accept or reject electors, not in his role as VP but as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress that tallies the electoral college votes. That alone is enough to keep the fight going, but there are other actions being taken to make certain the President of the Senate’s power is unquestionable. According to Just the News:

On Sunday, a lawsuit was filed against Vice President Mike Pence by GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and several other congressional Republicans challenging the official results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of Jan. 6.

The lawsuit is about the very specific role that the vice president plays on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes and is expected to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the election. Generally, the vice president is limited to a ceremonial part in the meeting.

However, the lawsuit asks a federal judge in Texas to overturn the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and grant Pence the authority to reject the official election results in certain battleground states and award their electoral votes to President Trump.

The lawsuit argues a constitutional case against the 1887 law, but remains a long-shot attempt to change the apparent outcome of the November election.

Whether Gohmert’s lawsuit is successful or not (it won’t be), the precedent in 1960, which again went unchallenged, sets the stage for the battle. Can Mike Pence reject the fraudulent electors in seven battleground states where voter fraud was rampant? Can he accept the Trump-Pence electors unilaterally? Yes. Would it stick? Maybe, maybe not. That’s a question for the Supreme Court based on the slew of lawsuits that would follow.

But even in challenging the electors, it will buy time for those working on behalf of the President to locate the “MOAB” – Mother Of All Bombshells. It’s the mythical piece of evidence that I’ve been hoping and praying for since it became clear the standard paths to victory were being unceremoniously blocked. We have more than enough evidence to correct this election and bring sanity back to the process, but that evidence has been summarily suppressed and ignored. This is why we need a huge bombshell to go along with the multitudes of smaller evidential bombshells we’ve seen already. If they can ignore the obvious, then we need to give them something they simply cannot ignore.

Would this destroy Pence’s career? Probably. Unless the aforementioned bombshell comes out and proves his instincts to correct the election were spot on, then he will become a political pariah. It will be hard for him going forward in life with one major exception: His conscience will be intact.

That’s important. Pence has been a suitable Vice President to walk beside President Trump. Everything we know about him tells us he’s a man of strong conscience who abides as best he can by the Bible and the Constitution. Both documents he uses to guide him demand that he acts on January 6th. The Bible talks of truth. The Constitution talks of U.S. sovereignty. This fraudulent election is an attack on both.

Mike Pence will either be the most consequential VP in history by saving the nation and stopping the coup, or he will be forgotten as the Swamp dweller who signed our death sentences. Choose wisely, Mr. Vice President.

