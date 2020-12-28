https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/28/msnbc-senior-producer-kyle-griffin-demands-to-know-why-donald-trump-has-been-silent-on-nashville-theres-just-one-problem/

More than 48 hours after the Nashville bombing, MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin demanded to know why Donald Trump had yet to comment:

Why has Trump been silent on Nashville? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 27, 2020

Why, indeed? Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted anything about Nashville since June 18:

Great things headed to Tennessee! $11.2M is headed to @myTDOT from @USDOT to install fiber optic communications on I-40 from Memphis to Nashville. This is HUGE for safety info and broadband in a lot of communities that need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

And as we all know, Twitter is the only way Donald Trump communicates.

NARRATOR: Trump has not been silent on Nashville. https://t.co/rB9cS59HqL — RBe (@RBPundit) December 28, 2020

Hey, man. You can’t expect Kyle to know that. It’s not like he works for an ostensible news organization or anything.

Here’s the statement:

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

Is it a long statement? No. But it’s a statement, nonetheless. And it was made two days before Griffin’s tweet about Trump’s silence on Nashville.

He spoke about it on Friday morninghttps://t.co/sCwmf5jdjo — Scott (@Smillerpj2) December 28, 2020

He issued a statement on Christmas. Why is Kyle Griffin always wrong? https://t.co/KbqveXZuih pic.twitter.com/PMDruV5hAx — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) December 28, 2020

