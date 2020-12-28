https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/28/msnbc-senior-producer-kyle-griffin-demands-to-know-why-donald-trump-has-been-silent-on-nashville-theres-just-one-problem/

More than 48 hours after the Nashville bombing, MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin demanded to know why Donald Trump had yet to comment:

Why, indeed? Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted anything about Nashville since June 18:

And as we all know, Twitter is the only way Donald Trump communicates.

Hey, man. You can’t expect Kyle to know that. It’s not like he works for an ostensible news organization or anything.

Here’s the statement:

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

Is it a long statement? No. But it’s a statement, nonetheless. And it was made two days before Griffin’s tweet about Trump’s silence on Nashville.

