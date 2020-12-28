https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mick-mulvaney-georgia-senate-legacy/2020/12/28/id/1003364

The main thing President Donald Trump can do at this point to secure his legacy and to help defend himself for the next 2-4 years is to be sure Republicans can keep their two Senate seats from Georgia, his former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Monday.

“I’m not sure what they’re telling him inside the building,” Mulvaney told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “If the Democrats take the Senate, I don’t know if the president or his current advisers are telling him the level of difficulties he’s going to have for the next two or four years.”

His comments came in response to a New York Post editorial that urged Trump to concede the presidential race and concentrate his efforts on the upcoming Georgia runoff race in an effort to elect incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

“Perception is reality, and if that’s the perception of the last 30 days that the New York Post put out today, clearly things have not gone the way the administration wants it to go,” Mulvaney said. “The best thing he can do right now is to engage in those Senate races and put any doubt to bed about whether or not he wants his folks to show up to vote for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler. He needs those two races.”

Mulvaney also noted, if Democrats take control of the Senate, there is “zero chance” there will be any congressional hearings into the 2020 election.

Mulvaney also talked about Trump’s turnaround to vote for the extensive COVID bill after saying he opposed the low payments for American citizens involved in it.

“I think what he was trying to do was send a message that he wasn’t happy with the bill,” Mulvaney said. “This is not at all unusual. Keep in mind, the whole bill is $2.3 trillion . . . anytime you have a bill that’s that large, you’re not going to like any particular part of it. People have focused a lot on the covid relief, and the $600 versus $2,000 payments, but there is about $1.5 trillion in other spending.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

