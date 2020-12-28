https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531845-nashville-mayor-says-trump-hasnt-called-since-bombing

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper (D) on Monday said that he has not spoken directly to President TrumpDonald TrumpNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Loeffler, Perdue praise Trump for signing COVID-19 relief legislation after uncertainty Trump signs .3T relief, spending package MORE since the intentional detonation of an RV in the city’s downtown on Christmas.

“No, I haven’t,” Cooper told CNN when asked if he had heard from the president since the bombing.

However, Cooper credited Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP lawmakers are showing up more frequently on Newsmax Sen. Alexander plays Christmas carols in Senate office building Lobbying world MORE (R-Tenn.) for lobbying the president for a federal disaster declaration in the wake of the blast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our senior senator I know talked to him yesterday, she said, and he apparently had been following the news very closely and was committing help from the federal government aspect for which we are grateful and we’ll need that,” he told CNN.

Cooper added that the damage to the city’s 2nd Avenue would compound the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic on local businesses.

“You’ve got facades that are in danger, windows shattered. People are going to have to expect it’s going to be months before it’s back to normal,” he said.

Cooper was cagey on possible motivations behind the bombing. Authorities have identified the suspected bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner, who they say died in the blast.

“It’s going to be some time before motive can be established. I don’t think anybody has a deep insight into that.”

Asked if he believed it was domestic terrorism, Cooper responded that “everybody … has been careful not to use the t-word here,” noting that no political manifesto or statement in connection with the bombing has surfaced thus far.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also confirmed reports that Petula Clark’s “Downtown” had been audible from the recreational vehicle before it exploded, calling the detail “surreal.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper praises the heroism of police officers who “rushed to danger, who saved a lot of lives,” moments before a bomb went off in the city. “They were heroic and the city really celebrates them.” https://t.co/u9CG6Hs3rB pic.twitter.com/ShRIMiGfsK — New Day (@NewDay) December 28, 2020

In a statement, White House deputy press secretary Judd DeereJudd DeereTrump, Biden briefed on Nashville explosion preceded by warning Trump wishes Macron a ‘speedy recovery’ following coronavirus diagnosis Netherlands’ public prosecutor office finds evidence of Trump Twitter hack MORE said the president “has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates.”

“The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured,” Deere added.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

