Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received an intelligence briefing today, and afterwards Biden made some comments, including remarks about the intelligence community that Now This News found worthy of some additional editorializing:

‘These agencies are filled with patriots, who have earned our respect and should never be treated as political footballs’ — In contrast with Pres. Trump, President-elect Biden shows deference and respect for intelligence officials pic.twitter.com/ONH6nRSHKY — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 28, 2020

Wow, that’s enough spin to make you dizzy and need to pop a couple of Dramamine.

Gee I wonder why they want him in office — Dean Eversole (@DeanEversole) December 28, 2020

It’s a total mystery!

he shows what? Isn’t the president supposed to be the highest office? https://t.co/2N43YtBjHL — Austen (@Austenouttaten) December 28, 2020

No Pres should ever show deference for any government official. These people aren’t policy makers. The Pres should respect the advice they give within their spheres but it’s ultimately up to him to determine policy, not a government bureaucrat. Pres needs to lead. https://t.co/P0ovtlGXKg — Gray Ho Ho Hoodie (@grayhoodie) December 28, 2020

deference and respect for intelligence officials, so badass. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) December 28, 2020

The Deep State will sleep better at night knowing Joe Biden’s in the White House.

Cause these intelligence officials tried to help Obama and Biden throw him out of there with fraudulent “russian collusion” — Sage McCallister (@SageMccallister) December 28, 2020

what an odd endorsement of trump https://t.co/eqeGcATg8N — Jonny Hotcakes 🏴 (@_JonnyHotcakes) December 28, 2020

Remember when liberals hated the intelligence people who said there were WMDs in Iraq? https://t.co/E7Sw0AJYSe — RBe (@RBPundit) December 28, 2020

Proves Biden is part of the swamp. https://t.co/AENsO3Zo63 — CJ 🇺🇸 (@MeedgeKnowsBest) December 28, 2020

If it wasn’t abundantly clear enough already.

Imagine being proud of tweeting about respect and deference for the war machine. https://t.co/4X1YUf0cRQ — Guy “Something Clever About Kwanzaa” Faux (@Faux_Guy_) December 28, 2020

“Those agencies” were working against a sitting President, and Trump is not in any sense whatsoever unreasonable to dislike them for it. Everyone in America should. If they don’t *cough Biden*, then they are part of the same corrupt machine. https://t.co/XSMFg9RCnv — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) December 28, 2020

This is actually dangerous but whatever https://t.co/bSksfWJLf6 — Lucky Strike Chimney (@cigchimney) December 28, 2020

Our world is upside down…Dems defending and promoting the intelligence network..Just amazing https://t.co/uOZD3n9hQ6 — Dean Eversole (@DeanEversole) December 28, 2020

This is gonna be the most Beltway administration of all time. https://t.co/pvRtQPTnsj — BWH (@BWH85) December 28, 2020

The wars will commence https://t.co/74iXTNdEpw — Tracie James 🇺🇸 (@TracieJames777) December 28, 2020

Watching the left become stans for the CIA-FBI intelligence apparatus has been amazing https://t.co/4TD0WYT6L5 — Matt (@AngryFoodie2015) December 28, 2020

My God the next 4 years are going to be pathetic. https://t.co/GdtnRithdz — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) December 28, 2020

That’s what we’re afraid of.

