Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received an intelligence briefing today, and afterwards Biden made some comments, including remarks about the intelligence community that Now This News found worthy of some additional editorializing:

Wow, that’s enough spin to make you dizzy and need to pop a couple of Dramamine.

It’s a total mystery!

The Deep State will sleep better at night knowing Joe Biden’s in the White House.

If it wasn’t abundantly clear enough already.

That’s what we’re afraid of.

