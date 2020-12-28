https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531900-ocasio-cortez-rails-against-both-democrats-and-republicans-who-opposed-2000

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezNew York Democratic Party chairman warns Ocasio-Cortez against challenging Schumer Moore calls for tax cuts in latest COVID-19 relief bill Left ramps up pressure on Biden for lobbying ethics pledge MORE (D-N.Y.) in a series of tweets on Monday called out her colleagues who oppose $2,000 direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans, asking lawmakers to “err on the side of helping people” as the House voted to increase the aid from the $600 approved last week.

“Notice how Republican Congressmen who like to claim they are the party of ‘personal responsibility’ refuse to take any responsibility themselves for blocking retroactive unemployment benefits, voting against $2k survival checks, stoking doubt about the pandemic to begin with, etc,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in one of several tweets.

The House voted 275-134 Monday evening to up the size of coronavirus aid checks to taxpayers, sending the measure, which is supported by President Trump Donald TrumpNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Loeffler, Perdue praise Trump for signing COVID-19 relief legislation after uncertainty Trump signs .3T relief, spending package MORE, to the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerNew York Democratic Party chairman warns Ocasio-Cortez against challenging Schumer Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out Trump and Pelosi should unite for ,000 relief checks MORE (D-N.Y.) announced his intention to pass the legislation on Tuesday if no Republican lawmakers try to block the action, which is likely.

Bloomberg congressional reporter Erik Wasson tweeted that Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader Walter (Kurt) Kurt SchraderHouse members race to prepare for first-ever remote votes The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote House votes to condemn Trump Medicaid block grant policy MORE (Org.) is against the payments, reportedly saying, “People who are making six figure incomes and who have not been impact by COVID-19 do not need checks.”

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Wasson, pointing out that aid is set to phase out for people who make $75,000.

“Is this really a good reason to block aid for millions,” she asked, listing multiple reasons she believed Schrader was wrong for opposing the checks. “If you’re going to err, err on the side of helping people.”

Ocasio-Cortez also called out Rep. Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyBipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock Bipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock with powerful chairman Raising the required minimum distribution age for America’s seniors MORE (R-Texas) for reportedly saying people would only use the payments to pay off credit card debt or “new purchases online at Wal-Mart, Best Buy or Amazon.”

Fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLawmakers urge Trump to sign stimulus-funding package as government shutdown looms Sunday shows – Trump’s COVID-19 relief bill opposition dominates Sanders on Trump’s COVID-19 stimulus response: ‘What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel’ MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday said he would oppose the Senate’s vote to override President Trump’s veto of the annual defense bill unless the direct payments measure gets a vote in the upper chamber.

