Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock’s campaign teams are concerned about dwindling finances and outside GOP spending in the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate races, reports NBC News.

“To win this election in eight days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter — but we won’t be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall,” Warnock campaign manager Jerid Kurtz and Ossoff campaign manager Ellen Foster wrote in a memo obtained by NBC News.

Additionally, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is “pessimistic” about the pair’s chances, according to a source who spoke with the news outlet, though the Senate minority leader denies the report.

“This is absolutely not true, and this anonymous ‘source’ has no idea what they’re talking about, and it’s really sad NBC published it. Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January,” said Justin Goodman, a spokesperson for Schumer.

The Jan. 5 runoff will decide partisan control of the Senate and has become the most expensive congressional election in American history.

