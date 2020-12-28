https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/28/owner-computer-repair-shop-hunter-biden-laptop-sues-twitter-defamation/

The owner of the Delaware computer repair shop that was the source of Hunter Biden’s laptop has sued Twitter for defamation.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Mac Shop, claims that Twitter defamed him by implying that he is a hacker when they censored the New York Post’s story about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden’s son. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims that Isaac “is now widely considered a hacker” because of Twitter’s statements.

In April of 2019, Hunter Biden allegedly dropped his laptop off at the Mac Shop. After he failed to pick it up, Isaac says that the New York Post obtained information about the hard drive through former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. The New York Post then published an article about the contents of the hard drive and included photos of Isaac’s business. Isaac had no knowledge that the New York Post had any information about the hard drive or that the article was going to be published, according to the lawsuit. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Says He’s Being Investigated For Possible Tax Crimes)

The New York Post’s article included emails that allegedly showed that Hunter and Joe Biden met with an executive from Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. Hunter Biden served on the firm’s Board of Directors.

After the article was published, Twitter prohibited users from posting links to the article or sending the article to others via direct message. The company claimed that they censored the story because it was in violation of their hacked materials policy, which prevents the distribution of “information obtained through a hack.” (RELATED: Twitter Unlocks New York Post Account)

Twitter later said that the article was censored because “the images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules.”

The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules.https://t.co/plPa5SZ3we — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 14, 2020

The lawsuit alleges that Twitter implied that Isaac was a hacker when they said that the story violated their hacked materials policy. As a result, Isaac received threats and negative reviews of his business, which he eventually had to shut down, according to the lawsuit.

Isaac is asking the judge to order Twitter to pay $500 million in damages and issue a public retraction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

