“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more,” reads a statement from President Trump on Sunday.

Trump said that he will be asking for many rescissions under the “Impoundment Control Act of 1974.”

The President pointed out that his signature was a strong message to Congress that he would not accept any wasteful items and that those needed to be removed.

“I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”

Trump also announced that on Monday the House of Representatives will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. “Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200.”

One other major announcement was that Congress has promised that Section 230, “which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed.”