https://disrn.com/news/trump-to-hold-rally-ahead-of-georgia-senate-runoffs/

Last Updated Dec 28th, 2020 at 4:03 pm

President Trump will hold a rally in Georgia on January 4 to promote the two Republican senators facing runoff elections next week that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The president announced the rally on Twitter Sunday evening.

Trump held a similar rally earlier this month in Valdosta, Georgia, for GOP candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, where he described the importance of the runoffs as a choice “whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or free country.”

Should the Democratic challengers win both senate races in the January 5 elections, the U.S. Senate would be tied 50-50 between parties, potentially giving Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris the deciding vote on divisive legislation for the next four years.

🔦 Following the January 4 rally, Trump will hold a separate rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6 to support his ongoing bid for proving election fraud and securing a second term.

