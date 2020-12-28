https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/rapper-who-campaigned-for-jon-ossoff-and-raphael-warnock-has-some-problematic-tweets/

You might have read earlier about Jimmy Galligan, who was spotlighted by the New York Times after he sat on a video of a white classmate saying the n-word and then reposted it online “to teach her a lesson.” “If I never posted that video, nothing would have ever happened,” Galligan said, and that thing that did happen is that she had her college admission revoked. This will teach white 15-year-olds to sing along to the racial slurs in rap music.

Speaking of slurs and rap, the Atlanta Constitution-Journal gave a campaign contribution to the Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock senatorial campaigns today by covering the duo’s hip-hop rally at a church. Does the name BRS Kash ring a bell? If not, read on.

Arthur Schwartz did what so many Jimmy Galligans on the Left have done: scoured BRS Kash’s Twitter feed. Of course, none of this will cost either man a single vote, but it doesn’t say much for the #MeToo movement.

“Keep Talkin Dat S**t An Ima F**k Yo Throat!” Charming.

NPR probably regrets now that it awarded “WAP” best song of 2020.

Seems most of the people commenting on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s tweet have as much respect for women as BRS Kash. He’s free to say whatever he wants, but let’s not pretend #MeToo was anything but a joke to the Democrats.

And this popped up just as we hit Publish. The rally did take place at a church …

