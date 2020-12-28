https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/rapper-who-campaigned-for-jon-ossoff-and-raphael-warnock-has-some-problematic-tweets/

You might have read earlier about Jimmy Galligan, who was spotlighted by the New York Times after he sat on a video of a white classmate saying the n-word and then reposted it online “to teach her a lesson.” “If I never posted that video, nothing would have ever happened,” Galligan said, and that thing that did happen is that she had her college admission revoked. This will teach white 15-year-olds to sing along to the racial slurs in rap music.

“Since the racial reckoning of the summer, many white teenagers, when posting dance videos to social media, no longer sing along with the slur in rap songs.” This is what separates us from the Chinese. Well, done, free media. pic.twitter.com/2OsUI8yk15 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 27, 2020

Do you know what the proper adult response is to a teenager casually using the n-word? It’s not kicking them out of college or cancelling them, it’s explaining to them that it’s not cute, it’s offensive, telling them it can get them into trouble and telling them to stop doing it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 28, 2020

Speaking of slurs and rap, the Atlanta Constitution-Journal gave a campaign contribution to the Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock senatorial campaigns today by covering the duo’s hip-hop rally at a church. Does the name BRS Kash ring a bell? If not, read on.

Writes @TIAreports: Do the names J.I.D., Tokyo Jetz, Shelley FKA DRAM and BRS Kash ring a bell? If not, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s latest campaign event wasn’t for you. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/Qn9g1XP87s — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 28, 2020

This is hard hitting journalism right here! A.D.E. 🔈🔈🔈 — Bob E Lee Swartz (@SwartzPhd) December 29, 2020

Still playing press secretary for the Democrats I see. Where is your hard hitting piece on Warnock arrest for covering up abuse, his abuse of his wife allegedly. You would be on Perdue in a second. Greg just come out and say vote for the Democrats. This is shameful — RDM0980 (@GeorgialinaCAex) December 29, 2020

Arthur Schwartz did what so many Jimmy Galligans on the Left have done: scoured BRS Kash’s Twitter feed. Of course, none of this will cost either man a single vote, but it doesn’t say much for the #MeToo movement.

Just in case he deletes it. pic.twitter.com/ZUdE3lZqmX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 29, 2020

Deleted. — Just Tom (@thomasa56) December 29, 2020

He deleted LOL pic.twitter.com/q9NeWmaoST — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) December 29, 2020

Should tell you all you need to know — @common sense tweet DAD (@gamer188326240) December 29, 2020

This is who @TeamOssoff & @ReverendWarnock had campaigning for them today. @TIAreports from @AJC didn’t mention this in her reporting. Just like she ignored Warnock’s history of spousal abuse. pic.twitter.com/SC5lnAEbaa — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 29, 2020

Hey @TIAreports. Here’s more from @BRSKash who was campaigning for @TeamOssoff & @ReverendWarnock today. Why haven’t you asked the campaigns about their choice of surrogates? This guy sounds like a rapist. #gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/qhKWj0WOmN — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 29, 2020

“Keep Talkin Dat S**t An Ima F**k Yo Throat!” Charming.

This is absolutely disgusting. Media will waste no time sweeping this under the rug. https://t.co/uVFyuvgzWX — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 29, 2020

Real classy — Joeschmoe (@Joeschmoe817) December 29, 2020

Wow. Sounds like a nice guy. 😳 — Elizabeth Barber (@Elizabe75342557) December 29, 2020

Why is anyone surprised when the “music” he sings has lyrics like this. pic.twitter.com/pHMXcixncD — Grumpy Dog (@ftuwciktytoeur1) December 29, 2020

So he has sex with kids? “No cap no gown” no high school diploma. — Rachael M (@RachaelAngelM) December 29, 2020

NPR probably regrets now that it awarded “WAP” best song of 2020.

Sounds like a real piece of trash — John Daller (@organmover) December 29, 2020

I wasn’t sure how the @AJC would get worse, but can report they glorified a rapper who made repulsive comments about sexual assault, while completely ignoring child abuse allegations against @ReverendWarnock https://t.co/6E6vaosiKb — Abbi Sigler (@a_sigs) December 29, 2020

Seems most of the people commenting on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s tweet have as much respect for women as BRS Kash. He’s free to say whatever he wants, but let’s not pretend #MeToo was anything but a joke to the Democrats.

And this popped up just as we hit Publish. The rally did take place at a church …

“Vote Christian”: Churches key in getting voters to the polls in Georgia runoff https://t.co/Ae0zmFc0M2 pic.twitter.com/nV98BLAQdX — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 29, 2020

Washington Free Beacon reports on disturbing allegations of child abuse at Georgia Dem Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock’s church camp https://t.co/rUyQNZJCPm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2020

