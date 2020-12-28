https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531830-rasmussen-quotes-stalin-in-discussing-us-election

Republican-leaning pollster Rasmussen invoked a quote attributed to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in a Twitter thread Sunday suggesting Vice President Pence could attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

“Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything. – Stalin,” the pollster tweeted, before going on to outline a scenario in which Pence refuses to certify the results in swing states.

At that moment, the Presidency will be in his hands. And there is nothing stopping Pence, under the (plenary and unappealable) authority vested in him as President of the Senate, from declining to open and count the certificates from the six disputed states. 2/4 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

Per the 12th Amendment: “[T]he votes shall then be counted[.] … The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President[.]” Reader comments? 4/4 More here – https://t.co/ehnnu84Lgi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

Supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Loeffler, Perdue praise Trump for signing COVID-19 relief legislation after uncertainty Trump signs .3T relief, spending package MORE have made similar arguments that Pence, as president of the Senate, has the power to reject Electoral College results.

However, the theory is based on a misreading of U.S. code that simply authorizes the vice president to call on states to submit their electoral votes if they do not do so by the fourth Wednesday in December, according to The Washington Post.

“Pence has no power to ‘strike’ anything. He opens the envelopes, gives the certificates to the tellers, the tellers count,” tweeted attorney T. Greg Doucette, a Trump critic who frequently fields questions about the president’s capacity to legally challenge the results of the election.

No 538 electors have been appointed; 270 EVs are required to win now Pence has no power to “strike” anything. He opens the envelopes, gives the certificates to the tellers, the tellers count Congress, by separate majority votes of each chamber, can strike EVs as it sees fit https://t.co/HUMW7ULoJ5 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) December 22, 2020

As for the quote, frequently invoked as a warning against totalitarianism, it is disputed whether Stalin actually said it. A variation on it appears in Russian in a 2002 memoir by Stalin’s former secretary Boris Bazhanov, who attributes it to the Soviet leader discussing a vote by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

The Hill has reached out to Rasmussen for comment.

