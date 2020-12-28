https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rep-mo-brooks-rips-gop-quitters-including-nevertrumper-adam-kinzinger-unwilling-homework-massive-2020-election-fraud/

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) the Republican leader who plans to challenge Electoral Vote counts next week in Congress joined FOX and Friends on Monday morning.

Brooks ripped his GOP critics Monday as quitters unwilling to do the “homework” needed to save the Trump presidency.

Rep. Brooks was directing his comments to Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger who accused President Trump and his supporters of participating in an utter scam meant to raise money.

Kinzinger is an absolute disgrace.

Brother you’re a friend, but the only thing I’m surrendering to is the Constitution and the will of the people. I’m a fighter, and the Republic needs fighters to defend against descent into chaos. #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/NWLFOMzSgp — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 28, 2020

On Monday Mo Brooks blasted nasty Adam Kinzinger for not doing his homework and for being unwilling to make hard decisions.

Kinzinger is too busy bashing Trump and his 75 million voters.

@RepMoBrooks said discussed the Jan 6th strategy on FoxNews during interview that Rep Kinzinger and other Republicans unwilling to do their home work and make tough decisions.” Brooks added to Kinzinger—needs to “fight for his Country”. pic.twitter.com/lpjzl47jOW — beenewsdaily (@BeeNewsDaily) December 28, 2020

