Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., railed on Congressional colleagues who oppose proposed $2,000 coronavirus-relief payments to individual Americans.

Ocasio-Cortez used her Twitter account Monday to post several tweets criticizing lawmakers against raising the amount of the approved $600 stimulus payments.

The House voted 275-134 on Monday night to increase the size of the coronavirus-relief checks to taxpayers, sending the measure to the Senate. President Donald Trump supports the increased payment.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote in one tweet:

“If conservatives are suddenly so concerned w/ the cost of the bill, maybe they should focus on stripping their cushy tax giveaways for 3 martini lunches and thoroughbred racehorses instead of blocking critical support for working people.”

Senate Republicans, who hold a majority, are expected to block passage. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his intention to approve the legislation Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

“Notice how Republican Congressmen who like to claim they are the party of ‘personal responsibility’ refuse to take any responsibility themselves for blocking retroactive unemployment benefits, voting against $2k survival checks, stoking doubt about the pandemic to begin with, etc”

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., reportedly also was against the payments. According to Bloomberg congressional reporter Erik Wasson, Schrader reportedly said, “People who are making six figure incomes and who have not been impact[ed] by COVID-19 do not need checks.”

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Wasson, pointing out aid is set to phase out for people who make $75,000.

“Is this really a good reason to block aid for millions?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “If you’re going to err, err on the side of helping people.”

President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which includes $600 relief payments. The signing ended days of drama over the president’s refusal to accept a bipartisan deal that delivered long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and averted a federal government shutdown.

