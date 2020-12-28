https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-stimulus-covid-19-impact/2020/12/28/id/1003419
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., railed on Congressional colleagues who oppose proposed $2,000 coronavirus-relief payments to individual Americans.
Ocasio-Cortez used her Twitter account Monday to post several tweets criticizing lawmakers against raising the amount of the approved $600 stimulus payments.
The House voted 275-134 on Monday night to increase the size of the coronavirus-relief checks to taxpayers, sending the measure to the Senate. President Donald Trump supports the increased payment.
Ocasio-Cortez wrote in one tweet:
“If conservatives are suddenly so concerned w/ the cost of the bill, maybe they should focus on stripping their cushy tax giveaways for 3 martini lunches and thoroughbred racehorses instead of blocking critical support for working people.”
Senate Republicans, who hold a majority, are expected to block passage. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his intention to approve the legislation Tuesday.
“Notice how Republican Congressmen who like to claim they are the party of ‘personal responsibility’ refuse to take any responsibility themselves for blocking retroactive unemployment benefits, voting against $2k survival checks, stoking doubt about the pandemic to begin with, etc”
Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., reportedly also was against the payments. According to Bloomberg congressional reporter Erik Wasson, Schrader reportedly said, “People who are making six figure incomes and who have not been impact[ed] by COVID-19 do not need checks.”
Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Wasson, pointing out aid is set to phase out for people who make $75,000.
“Is this really a good reason to block aid for millions?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “If you’re going to err, err on the side of helping people.”
President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which includes $600 relief payments. The signing ended days of drama over the president’s refusal to accept a bipartisan deal that delivered long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and averted a federal government shutdown.