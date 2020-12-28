https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-last-man-share-cell-pedo-jeffrey-epstein-dies-covid/

The last man who shared a cell with Jeffrey Epstein before his death in August 2019 died with coronavirus.

Efrain “Stone” Reyes shared a cell with Epstein but was moved out the day before the accused sex trafficker reportedly hanged himself.

The New York Daily News reported:

The last man to share a cell with Jeffrey Epstein died last month in a Bronx apartment after catching coronavirus at a jail for cooperating witnesses. Efrain "Stone" Reyes, 51, was found dead in bed on Nov. 27 at his mother's apartment, the NYPD confirmed. In August 2019 he shared a cell with Epstein, only to be transferred to the privately-run Queens Detention Facility the day before the accused sex trafficker hanged himself, according to his family and Bureau of Prisons records. Reyes's niece, Angelique Lopez, said Epstein was paired with her uncle because he had a bad leg and was mild mannered.

