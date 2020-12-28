https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/reporter-frustrated-that-emmy-award-winning-gov-andrew-cuomo-has-press-muted-during-virtual-briefing/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences seem to have a lot in common with Joe Biden’s in that the questions and questioners are carefully selected, and all other reporters are shut out of the process:

Once again, another @NYGovCuomo virtual briefing where there’s no chance of getting a question in because press is muted. Would love to know the selection process for getting a question in on these Zoom conferences @RichAzzopardi @melissadderosa ? Should be a fair process. — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) December 28, 2020

Maybe Cuomo’s too busy polishing his Emmy and hawking his book on leadership to take any challenging questions from the press.

Cuomo doesn’t want any tough questions. He doesn’t want to answer to anyone for anything. — Rob (@HighwayBob) December 28, 2020

And risk somebody throwing a wrench in his carefully crafted narrative about what an awesome job he’s done? Never!

My educated guess is @NYGovCuomo thoroughly enjoys having a muted press where he never gets asked questions. https://t.co/5Px6wOA2HI — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2020

Because he doesn’t want to answer questions about how many people died under his watch due to his lack of leadership? https://t.co/RgdXYYM2rP — Dr. Danger Mouse (@DangerM20861421) December 28, 2020

Could be!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

