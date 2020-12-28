https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/reporter-frustrated-that-emmy-award-winning-gov-andrew-cuomo-has-press-muted-during-virtual-briefing/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences seem to have a lot in common with Joe Biden’s in that the questions and questioners are carefully selected, and all other reporters are shut out of the process:

Maybe Cuomo’s too busy polishing his Emmy and hawking his book on leadership to take any challenging questions from the press.

And risk somebody throwing a wrench in his carefully crafted narrative about what an awesome job he’s done? Never!

Could be!

