Charlotte, NC — Two Minnesota lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the COVID-19 related death certificates in their state. They were concerned that the deaths attributed to COVID-19 may not be accurate. They reviewed thousands of death certificates as part of the process.

The Washington Examiner reports that those deaths could be inflated by as much as 40% after their initial review. In the review, they found a drowning labeled as a COVID death, a fall, and a stroke victim. The deaths were counted as COVID because the victim tested as having had the virus in their system.

This does not mean that the person succumbed to the coronavirus at all. They could have been asymptomatic or have had the virus months ago, but they were still labeled as coronavirus deaths.

The lawmakers shared how death certificate guidance has changed due to the coronavirus as well. You can see their comments in their video that they published on YouTube.

Minnesota lawmakers call for audit of COVID-19 death certificates State Rep. Mary Franson and State Sen. Scott Jensen released this video yesterday and called for a full audit of Minnesota’s COVID-19 death certificates. Ful…

Many have suspected that coronavirus deaths were being overinflated due to the changes by the CDC. The changes allowed greater flexibility to name COVID-19 as a cause of death, when it may not be.

