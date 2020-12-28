https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/richard-grenell-calls-out-the-biden-transition-team-for-its-tough-talk-on-human-rights-in-saudi-arabia/

One of the top news stories on Twitter Monday is that of Loujain al-Hathloul, the Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist who was just sentenced to nearly six years in prison and banned from travel for five years under “counterterrorism” charges, including calling for an end to male guardianship, applying for a UN job, attending digital privacy training, and communicating with international groups and media about women’s rights.

Loujain al-Hathloul, who fought Saudi Arabia’s ban on women driving and became one of the kingdom’s most prominent prisoners, has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison. https://t.co/8QKuCR7wsV — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 28, 2020

Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security advisor, had some tough words for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s sentencing of Loujain al-Hathloul for simply exercising her universal rights is unjust and troubling. As we have said, the Biden-Harris administration will stand up against human rights violations wherever they occur. — Jake Sullivan (@jakejsullivan) December 28, 2020

Richard Grenell is old enough to remember the Obama administration doing everything it could to normalize relations with Iran, including sending pallets of cash.

You all gave billions to the Iranian regime – they push gay people off buildings regularly. This is just Washington rhetoric. https://t.co/B7qtt0IDX9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 28, 2020

The funny thing is I had to look at @jakejsullivan bio to see if he was media or politician. That’s how fawning MSM has become. — Irick Inspections (@IrickInspect) December 28, 2020

Fact: We did too.

Not just billions, but billions of cold, hard cash loaded onto pallets and shipped in cargo planes. — Ben Kenobi (@b_kenob1) December 28, 2020

You win @RichardGrenell by a knockout in the first round! @jakejsullivan knocked into the next zip code trying to find his teeth😂😂😂 — thebosslady (@avon58fan) December 28, 2020

Jake really needs a massive lesson in reality. We all know Biden-Harris will do absolutely nothing for anyone except themselves and believe me it will involve their own pockets. — Tish Rodriguez (@trodriguez77) December 28, 2020

@RichardGrenell needs a higher position yo. I’m ready to see him lay the smack down on a bunch of people. — Kevin Walker (@TasteLikeGravy) December 28, 2020

Since when have Biden and/or Harris ever stood up for human rights? I’ll wait.. anyone? — WeShallBeFree 🇺🇸 🌎 (@BirdsInFlight1x) December 28, 2020

It’s more than that, it’s dangerous rhetoric, too many people believe this garbage. — Ron Rayner (@rrayner007) December 28, 2020

Thank you. I always wonder how supporters of the Iranian regime reconcile this inconvenient truth. We don’t belong doing business with any of these countries that violate basic human rights. The problem is, if we tried it, we would have no one to trade with. — Neumann Paige (@neumann_paige) December 28, 2020

Been saying exact same thing! Libs don’t care about human rights, they only care that they remain above the rest of us by baiting you with feel good sound bites for votes. — President Elect TP (@Tpaulbudking1) December 28, 2020

So @jakejsullivan what the hell are you going to do about it? My guess is send billions to them and hope they play nice. Another empty suit with empty promises. It’s time for you Washington types to put up or shut up. — AmericanPatriot (@America79371004) December 28, 2020

Biden-Harris will stand up to human rights when it’s politically convenient. China, Iran and other human rights offenders are ok in their books because they’re allies of the DNC. Party and special interests over country, always. The left is rotten to the core. — CZ (@cjz612) December 28, 2020

@jakesullivan is the single greasiest POS in Biden’s proposed cabinet. He is centric to every scandal. Iran Deal. Russia hoax. Ukraine. Syria. Libya. But especially the Iran deal and the Russia hoax — Robin ernst (@Robinernst5) December 28, 2020

Yup – just more nonsense from disingenuous bureaucrats. — Dr. Lee Archer – President Elect (@LeeArch54147798) December 28, 2020

Washington rhetoric is the worst kind. — Proud Texan (@xmethuselahx) December 28, 2020

Funny that he thinks Biden-Harris will stand up against something when they have taken a knee for everything else — DCH (@dchend13) December 28, 2020

