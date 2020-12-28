https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/richard-grenell-calls-out-the-biden-transition-team-for-its-tough-talk-on-human-rights-in-saudi-arabia/

One of the top news stories on Twitter Monday is that of Loujain al-Hathloul, the Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist who was just sentenced to nearly six years in prison and banned from travel for five years under “counterterrorism” charges, including calling for an end to male guardianship, applying for a UN job, attending digital privacy training, and communicating with international groups and media about women’s rights.

Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security advisor, had some tough words for Saudi Arabia.

Richard Grenell is old enough to remember the Obama administration doing everything it could to normalize relations with Iran, including sending pallets of cash.

Fact: We did too.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...