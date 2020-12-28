https://justthenews.com/government/congress/top-republican-senator-backs-trumps-call-2000-covid-checks-after-house-passes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) says he supports the $2,000 stimulus checks approved by the House on Monday.

In the House legislation, passed in a 275-134 vote with 44 Republicans voting in favor, Americans making up to $75,000 would receive direct payments of $2,000 — an increase from the $600 checks in the coronavirus relief package approved by both houses of Congress and signed into law by the president Sunday night.

“I agree with the President that millions of working-class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said in a Monday statement.

“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn,” Rubio recounted. “Remember, months ago Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Democrats rejected the administration’s previous offer of $1,200 per adult and $1,000 per child. Thankfully, she’s finally stopped holding working families hostage.”

“I share many of my colleagues’ concern about the long-term effects of additional spending, but we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working-class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief,” added Rubio, whose messaging has taken a decidedly populist turn of late. “Congress should quickly pass legislation to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000.”

Two other Senate Republicans, David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler — both locked in reelection campaigns in Georgia that will be decided Jan. 5 — expressed support for the $2,000 checks.

“President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people,” Purdue wrote on Twitter.

“I agree with @realDonaldTrump — we need to deliver $2,000 direct relief checks to the American people,” Loeffler wrote.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over the weekend also expressed support. “Congress will vote on additional stimulus checks,” he tweeted. “Well done Mr. President!”

Rubio also took to Twitter to say: “I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic. This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount.”

President Trump has repeatedly called for $2,000 checks for Americans.

“I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill,” Trump tweeted Saturday from Palm Beach, Fla.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that the Senate will try to pass the House bill on Tuesday.

“The House just took a strong, bipartisan vote to pass $2,000 checks,” Schumer wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow, I’ll move to pass the bill in the Senate. Workers, families, and people are crying out for help. Every Senate Democrat is for this relief. Senate Republicans should not stand in the way.”

