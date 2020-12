https://www.oann.com/russias-air-passenger-traffic-falls-around-48-year-on-year-in-november/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russias-air-passenger-traffic-falls-around-48-year-on-year-in-november

December 28, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in November fell 47.9% year-on-year to 4.67 million, the aviation authority said on Monday.

Rosaviatsia added that passenger traffic had fallen 46.2% in year-on-year terms between January and November to 64.14 million people.

Russia grounded international flights earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since resumed certain routes.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

