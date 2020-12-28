https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sanders-plans-delay-veto-defense-spending-act-until-senate-agrees-vote-2000?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Bernie Sanders is planning to hold up the Senate’s override of the president’s defense bill veto until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brings the $2,000 direct payment stimulus proposal to the floor for a vote.

“The House passed a $2,000 direct payment for working people,” Sanders tweeted on Monday. “Now it’s the Senate’s turn. If McConnell doesn’t agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year’s Eve.”

Earlier this month, Sanders found an unlikely ally in GOP Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri — together they attempted to secure unanimous consent from their Senate colleagues on a plan to distribute larger checks to the American people. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) blocked their attempts.

On Monday, the House passed the CASH Act, which would provide $2,000 per person in direct stimulus payments. It is, however, unclear if McConnell will call for a vote on the legislation that nearly all Democrats and the president support.

The Senate will reconvene today to vote on overriding the president’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year, I’m going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class,” wrote Sanders on Monday.

“We can force the Senate to stay in session until the New Year,” wrote Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels. “This is no bluff.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he will move on Tuesday to pass the bill.

