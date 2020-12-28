https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marsha-blackburn-nashville-police-bombing/2020/12/28/id/1003319

It’s hard to see why anyone would call to defund the police after seeing the six Nashville police officers speaking about their actions concerning the Christmas Day explosion in their city, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Monday.

“This press conference that those six officers did yesterday was pretty phenomenal,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “They saved lives, and they really humanized the police force, so I encourage everyone to watch it.”

Meanwhile, Blackburn said she’s been briefed by local, state, and federal officials and has been in communication with Nashville Mayor John Cooper and President Donald Trump, who she said “loves Tennessee and Tennesseans and has been very concerned” about the bombing.

“What we do know is that they are going through their due diligence,” she said of the investigation. “They quickly identified a bomber. It is good investigative work, a good team effort, that they were able to find a part of that RV that led them to the registration.”

Nashville officials Sunday named Anthony Warner, who had lived near the city, as the person behind the RV explosion that heavily damaged dozens of buildings, and said forensic evidence based on human remains found at the scene matched known DNA belonging to the man.

“As we go through the next few days, I have no doubt that the team that is working on this is going to have additional information,” said Blackburn. “We do not have a motive.”

Also on Monday, Blackburn discussed the upcoming Senate runoff races in Georgia, pointing out again that the winners of the race will determine party control of the chamber.

“I am just really so pleased that the president is going to be on the ground Jan. 4 in Dalton, Georgia, to campaign for Sens. [Kelly] Loeffler and [David] Perdue,” said Blackburn.

She also asked how anyone could have listened to the police in Nashville talking and still back Loeffler’s Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock, a “radical liberal, a Marxist, and someone who has called to defund the police.”

She also criticized Perdue’s opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, for his reported ties with a “media company that is owned in part by the Chinese Communist Party.”

